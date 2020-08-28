Lockport School District says mobile tech support initiative is a success

LOCKPORT N.Y. (WIVB) – When it comes to his children’s back-to-school routine, Lockport resident Antonius Mullen admits he’s frazzled.

“It was about 8 o’clock this morning and I woke up and was pretty much ripping my hair out,” he said.

The first day of school in the Lockport Central School District is on September 8th, and Mullen says he did not feel prepared.

“I still didn’t understand what was going on, you know what I mean? My son, they didn’t have their log in, they didn’t have chargers, they didn’t know where to go, where not to go,” Mullen said. “They were supposed to go to school two days a week, then not go to school two days a week and we just didn’t know anything.”

When he found out the school district would be in his community to help parents navigate back-to-school, he had to stop by.

Throughout the week, the district was in various neighborhoods in Lockport in its Techmobile to answer questions and get parents and their kids ready for the school year.

“For the first day of school for a number of kids is going to be at home and that’s tough,” said North Park Junior High School Assistant Principal Michael Pickreign. “That’s nerve wrecking for a lot of the kids and so to be able to try to alleviate those fears and alleviate some of those worries and to try to make this the most productive start of the school year that we can, given the circumstances is extremely important.”

The school district provided tech support to families, including helping them use Chromebooks, iPads, google classroom and how to make sure their kid is turning in homework on time.

“I came out here and got all the information I really needed, the log in information. How and when they’re going to go back to school, the routine, the schedule, that’s really what we needed, the schedule because I was in the dark, I didn’t know nothing,” Mullen said.

Friday was the last day the district’s Techmobile would be out in the community. School officials urge parents with questions to contact the school district.

Sarah Minkewicz is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.