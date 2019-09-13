Lockport schools make changes amid facial recognition privacy concerns

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lockport City School District wants to use its facial recognition technology without the facial recognition. Administrators hope to use part of the system to detect guns.

“We’d like to see the system running and being used,” said Rob LiPuma, the director of technology and data security for the Lockport City School District.

But Rob LiPuma says there’s no specific time as to when that will happen. He’s talking about the Aegis security software, which the New York State Education Department approved a plan for back in 2016.

It would use facial recognition to detect anyone deemed as a threat in any of the school buildings such as unauthorized staff, Level 2 or 3 sex offenders or court orders. The system hasn’t been tested just yet. The state stopped testing back in May.

“We have a system for security in our schools running right now that can keep our community safer and we’re being told not to use that. It’s a new technology for them, it’s a new technology for us,” said LiPuma.

The facial recognition part of the system has raised some privacy concerns. So much so, the Board of Education is now changing its security policy. It no longer includes the pictures of suspended students in the system.

LiPuma says the software does much more than detect people.

“The component that makes it so valuable is its alert system. So once it identifies a gun in hand, in a building we want to make sure those alerts are being processed the way they’re supposed to be processed,” said LiPuma.

LiPuma says if a weapon is detected, an alert is sent directly to law enforcement and building administrators.

That’s why he hopes to start using the software sooner than later.

“If something were to happen that we know we could have prevented or responded to better, that would be extremely frustrating,” said LiPuma.

Superintendent Michelle Bradley says there’s no set date as to when the district will be able to start testing even part of the Aegis software. She says they’re continuing to work with NYSED. The school board plans to vote on the change in its policy September 18th.