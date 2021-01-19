Lockport’s Historic Palace Theatre is offering its old seats to the community- for free

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Although the Historic Palace Theatre in Lockport has been closed due to COVID-19 since March, they’re asking the community to take a seat- literally.

The theater is using this “intermission” to work on its ongoing renovation project, which includes getting brand new seats.

The old seats are being offered to the public, free of charge.

“We just want to see those seats in your home, in your basement, something like that- to give you a little piece of history,” said Christopher Parada, executive director of the Palace Theatre.

The wooden seats in the balcony are original to the 1925 building, Parada said.

The seats on the first floor were installed in the 1970s.

“They’ve definitely seen wear and tear, and we’re excited to get some new seats,” Parada said.

Having the seats removed professionally would cost about $10,000, Parada added.

“So we took that opportunity to say, “let’s save some money, and let’s give something to the community’,” Parada said. “If you come and take the seats, that’s helping us save ten thousand dollars.”

To reserve a chair- or a row of chairs- just email the palace at info@lockportpalacetheatre.org.

You’ll get an email with when to come and pick them up when the Palace has dates available.

The Palace’s restoration project- dubbed Act II: A Grand Restoration– includes new paint and plaster, renovating the inner lobby and concession stand, and building out the orchestra pit.

“Basically, from top to bottom, we’ve restored the theater to what it was, and now we’re taking the time to finish that,” Parada said. “So when we hopefully reopen this spring, we won’t have to close again for renovations.”

Despite being closed, Parada says the community has been as supportive of the theater as ever.

“We’re blown away by the community support,” Parada said. “Our annual campaign and banner sponsorships have not decreased at all.”