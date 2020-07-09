Lockport’s Kenan Center is reopening to the public this weekend

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Kenan Center will reopen to the public this weekend with a series of socially-distanced events.

The Kenan Center will launch its inaugural g(art)en event on Saturday and Sunday. g(art)en is an outdoor art experience throughout the Kenan gardens. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.



The Kenan House Gallery will reopen at 50 percent capacity at 11 a.m. on Saturday for guests to view current exhibit “The Art of Suffrage”. Guided tours will be available from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with sign up in person.

Appointments can be made to view the exhibit after the weekend.

Saturday is also the first of the Kenan Center’s monthly “Coffee with Kenan” acoustic showcase with musician Evan Anstey. The event starts at 9 a.m., and viewers can watch live on the Kenan Center Facebook or bring a blanket and chairs to view from the Locust Street lawn.

The Kenan Center will also be the host site for the City of Lockport events including “Lockport in Bloom” and “Lockport Blooms Chalk Walk”. Maps and information about those events can be picked up at the Kenan Center Gardens.

Social distancing and wearing a mask is required on the Kenan Center Campus. Click here for more information.

Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.