Longer state fair may prove unfair for workers

(WIVB)- County Fair representatives from across the state will meet in Syracuse on Friday to figure out challenges posed by a longer state fair.

To the surprise of fair leaders, Governor Cuomo announced $5 million dollars in his state budget proposal to start the New York State Fair five days earlier, but that would overlap with the last three days of the Erie County Fair.



Erie County Fair CEO Jessica Underberg said Thursday that the change could force vendors and livestock exhibitors to have to make the tough choice of choosing one fair or another.

In addition to the Erie County Fair, Cuomo’s proposed extension would overlap with 8 other smaller county fairs across New York.