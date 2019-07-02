Longshed construction wont impact Tall Ships event, officials say

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The tall ships event is set for this week, but some in the community are wondering if construction at Canalside will ruin the experience.

Thousands are expected to attend the Basil Port of Call event this week, but some in the community have expressed concerns about construction taking place on the boardwalk.



It’s construction for the longshed project, and organizers say it won’t obstruct the view of spectators during the event.

The viewing area has been widened to accommodate the construction. Part of the boardwalk will be for ticketed access, the other part will have free access.



“This is unfortunate timing but it’s also unavoidable,” said Mike Vogel, event organizer. “It’s the construction zone for the long shed project. Over the next three years people will come down, and be able to visit that project, help build that canal boat replica watch interact with the boat builders watch the construction project.

“If they lose a week or two now, they lose a month or two at the other end of the construction cycle when we start to get in the spring. So this area has been ceded by the city to a construction company for the duration of the project and it has to get started.”

The longshed will be the site where a replica of the Erie Canal Packet Boat will be constructed. The boat marked the official opening of the Erie Canal.



