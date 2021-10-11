Longtime friend of Aurora horse farm owner sues to recover a quarter million dollars in loans

(WIVB) – A longtime friend of an Aurora horse farm owner, who was convicted of animal cruelty charges, is now suing to get back more than $250,000 in loans.

In a recently filed lawsuit, Jean Knox says she’s known Beth Lynne Hoskins for 25 years. Knox loaned Hoskins money for horse expenses over the course of three years.

The lawsuit say Hoskins is willing to pay back those loans.



Hoskins was convicted on 52 charges of animal cruelty in 2013, after an SPCA raid found 73 horses in “deplorable conditions.”

Knox is the widow of Buffalo Sabres founder Seymour Knox III.

