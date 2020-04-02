Looking for a furry friend? Beethoven needs a home!

(WIVB) – Beethoven, a two-year-old deaf American bulldog mix is in need of a home.

He has been returned to the Niagara County SPCA twice through no fault of his own. Now, the shelter is looking for a special adopter to give him the life he deserves.

Beethoven knows sign language for “sit”, “paw”, and “touch”.

“Beethoven is an amazing dog who would make a great companion if given the chance. That’s why we are looking for an experienced adopter who will give him the time and attention that he needs to live the best life possible,” said Diane Durphy, behavior specialist at Niagara County SPCA.

Beethoven must be the only animal in the household with no small animals or pets and only children 13 and up.

To inquire about adopting Beethoven, call Niagara County SPCA at 716-731-4368 ext. 301.