Looking into the new “Simply Certificates” settlement and how it works

(WIVB)–The Attorney General has reached a settlement with a company that issued what are called “Simply Certificates.”

Those “Simply Certificates” would generally expire within a year of purchase, so consumers figured they are out of luck.

Not really.

The State requires gift certificates to last for at least five years, but consumers claimed Simply Certificates was just not cooperating.

Family members were always giving Diana Augspurger gift certificates but they expired, and until now Diana thought she was out of luck.

Diana tried to exchange the old Simply Certificates for new ones, but when that failed, she Called 4 Action.

The New York Attorney General also got complaints, lots of them, and took Simply Certificates issuer, Red Storm LLC to court.

The company signed a consent order, agreeing to full refunds on expired certificates, or an even exchange.

Assistant Attorney General Chris Boyd told us, the refunds are available until the end of the year.. after that consumers can only exchange them for new ones.

If you prefer a refund for your Simply Certificate, you can send it to the Pennsylvania-based issuer until the end of the year.

After that even exchanges are only available and you can click this link for their website.