Coronavirus
Erie County leaders provide an update on local coronavirus cases
Louisiana Police Department uses eerie siren from 'The Purge' to signal start of coronavirus curfew

by: Nexstar Media Wire

ACADIA PARISH, La. (WFLA) – The local police station in Acadia Parish, Louisiana, appears to have unintentionally frightened members of the community by sounding a curfew alarm identical to the one used in the horror film, “The Purge.”

Acadia Parish is currently under a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in which citizens are not to leave their homes. If they do, they could receive a citation. To initiate the start of the curfew, patrol cars reportedly drove around the parish sounding an alarm that is eerily familiar, if not identical, to the one used in the movie “The Purge.”

“The Purge” is a popular horror film based on an America that has government-sanctioned “purges,” yearly blocks of hours when all crime, including murder and rape, is legal.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard told local news station KATC that the department received mixed reactions from the public about the siren. He said he had no idea the sound was associated with the movie and doesn’t plan to use any type of siren moving forward.

Here is a video from someone on their front porch at the time the alarm was signaled near his home:

Here is a clip from “The Purge”:

