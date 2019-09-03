Loved ones of youth football coach killed in shooting look to honor his legacy

Norzell “Nore” Aldridge’s loved ones say he always went out of his way to help the young people he worked with. Now they’re making sure that still happens even after his tragic passing.

Aldridge was considered one of the founding fathers of the Beast Elite Ducks youth football league. The 36-year-old had spent the day coaching on Saturday near Emerson Park. A game had just come to an end when a fight broke out.

“There had been squabbles throughout the day here and there. By the end of the night, everything was over,” said Kenya Peoples. “Two children had gotten into a fight. What Nore attempted to do was stop that fight. Unfortunately somebody, another assailant, came and shot.”

Aldridge was shot in the chest, he was taken to ECMC where he was later pronounced dead. Now members of the Ducks organization are remembering their beloved coach, who to them, was more like a mentor.

“From picking up kids from home because they didn’t have a ride to football practice, to making sure they ate before they went home – made sure they were going home and doing the right thing – that was Nore,” said Lewanda Deas.

Now the team is making sure Aldridge’s legacy is remembered by doing something true to the coach’s character – helping those young people he cared so much about. Peoples said the organization will start the Nore Aldridge Scholarship, which will sponsor children to play sports.

“We want this to be a legacy for him,” Peoples said. “We want everyone to know that Nore stood strong for youth sports in the City of Buffalo.”

A 20-year-old man was also shot during the incident. He was taken to ECMC where he was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries.

Buffalo Police are continuing their search for the suspect in this crime. They’re asking anyone with information to call or text their confidential tip line at 847-2255.