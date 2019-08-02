Lowe’s to lay off thousands of workers

(WTVO) — Lowe’s is laying off thousands of workers, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The home improvement company says it will cut jobs of assemblers, who put together items like grills and patio furniture, and maintenance and janitorial jobs, and instead outsource the positions.

Lowe’s said workers whose jobs are being eliminated will be given transition pay and the opportunity to apply for open positions within the company.

“We are moving to third-party assemblers and facility services to allow Lowe’s store associates to spend more time on the sales floor serving customers,” a spokesperson for Lowe’s told CNN.

Lowe’s operates more than 1,700 stores in the United States.