Lt. Gov. Hochul: “Careful planning” is responsible for schools being able to open across the state

(WIVB) – New York’s lieutenant governor credits careful planning for schools across the state being able to open- and mostly stay open with very few cases of COVID-19.

Speaking in Buffalo on Thursday, Lt. Gov. Hochul admitted that at first, leaders were hopeful that the pandemic would have been over by September, but as the situation became clear, the state offered its guidance to districts.

“We made sure that schools had that information, and having done all the work pre-emptively, we feel more comfortable now that the schools have opened or in a hybrid situation, adhering to these strict protocols, are working successfully,” Hochul said.

Hochul says those districts that have not opened yet should look to others that are in hybrid models or fully-opened as models to plan for their own reopenings.