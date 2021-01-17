Lt. Gov. joins rollerblading group to cheer on the Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Rollerblading Group gathered at Buffalo City Hall Saturday to cheer on the Bills in a unique way.



Participants combined dancing and skates to show their pride. According to Faith, a member of the group, the thirty or so members are all friends and grew up in the area. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul was also there showing her excitement for the playoff game



“This is exactly what this community needed, after being hit so hard by this pandemic. This is just a breath of fresh air. The community is coming together.”

