Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul confirms WNY is not ready to enter Phase One of reopening

(WIVB) – Western New York is not ready to enter Phase One of reopening, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a press briefing on Thursday.

New York State’s PAUSE order expires on Friday, and certain regions of the state meet the criteria to begin reopening tomorrow, including the Finger Lakes region.

However, Western New York is coming up short on three of the seven metrics that regions need to meet to be eligible to begin reopening.

The three metrics WNY is lacking in all relate to the rate of transmission, Hochul added.

“This says something very important: This is an area where we have the most control, we have the ability to stop the spread of the transmission,” Hochul said.

The lieutenant governor reminded WNYers that it’s important to sanitize your hands and wear face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Will the Western New York region be able to start Phase One of reopening in 15 days, on June 1?

“It all depends on the virus and how it spreads and how people in this community react,” Hochul said. “I say this because it was only four days ago when the metrics trended in the positive direction where we met five out of seven metrics, almost six out of seven, but we’ve had setbacks.”

Hochul also touched on hair salons and barbershops, which have still not been placed in any of the four reopening phases.

Hochul said that it’s “impossible” to get your hair done while staying six feet apart, and that leaders are working to determine if hair salons will fit into phase two or three for re-opening.