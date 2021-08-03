Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul responds to NY AG’s report that Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed several female employees

(WIVB) – Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul has reacted to Tuesday’s news that the New York Attorney General’s Office found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple female employees.

Hochul, who is next in line for succession to the position of governor, said the following in a statement:

Sexual harassment is unacceptable in any workplace, and certainly not in public service. The Attorney General’s investigation has documented repulsive and unlawful behavior by the Governor towards multiple women. I believe these brave women and admire their courage coming forward. No one is above the law. Under the New York Constitution, the Assembly will now determine the next steps. -Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul

The statement adds that “it would not be appropriate to comment further on the process at this moment” since Hochul is the next in line.

Several politicians are calling for Cuomo to resign in wake of the announcement.