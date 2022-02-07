Lucia’s on the Lake, Giancarlo’s make OpenTable’s list of “100 Most Romantic Restaurants of 2022”

(WIVB) – Two Buffalo-area restaurants have made OpenTable’s list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants of 2022.

Giancarlo’s in Williamsville and Lucia’s on the Lake in Hamburg both made the list, which is determined based on diner reviews collected from Jan. 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021.

OpenTable looks at minimum “overall” score, and then sorts and scores qualifying restaurants based on how many reviews they got with “romantic” selected as a special feature.