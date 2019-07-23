Lyft driver accused of groping a woman on ride to Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)- A Kenmore woman says that her Lyft driver pulled over in Hamburg, climbed in the back seat, and started touching her, recounting the details in a widely-seen Twitter thread and again to News 4.

Police and the ride-hailing company were both notified, and Lyft has responded to the allegations with action against the driver.

Sarah Wakefield says she ordered a ride around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning from Buffalo heading south.

“I was traveling alone and I was drinking a little bit so there was no way I was going to be driving,” said Wakefield, 22. .

Once the car arrived, the driver, who Wakefield says had a Lyft profile display of MD Sumon, immediately asked her to sit up front but she refused.

“For me, it was weird because he saw I was standing there alone and for him to want me to sit in the front already started warning bells,” Wakefield said.

Throughout the ride, she says the driver made inappropriate comments about how she looked so she started texting her boyfriend and friends to let them know her location.

She says the vehicle then pulled in the parking lot of Hoak’s restaurant and the driver started walking around.



“That’s when everything went into survival mode and I thought this is not right at all.”

She says he then walked over to the vehicle and opened her door.

“He sat on my lap and put his hands all over my legs and upper thighs and shoulders. I shoved him off of me and said we need to go now.”

Wakefield says she stayed in the vehicle because she didn’t want to be alone on the side of the road at 2:30 in the morning.

She says he did eventually get back in the front seat and started to drive but she was in shock.

“I was looking around in the van to see if there was anything he could hurt me with because even after we pulled away he was still telling me I was so gorgeous and I should be with a man like him,” she said.

Wakefield then called her boyfriend and gave him specific details of where the driver was going.



“I thought I need to let this driver know that people know where I am and they are expecting me,” she said.

Wakefield says she put in a report to Lyft after the incident. She also decided to share her story on Twitter to get the word out to other women in the community.



“My fear was that somebody else would get in the car with this guy and they wouldn’t be as lucky as I was.”

She says she may continue to use ride-sharing but will never take one alone again.

Wakefield has filed a police report with the Town of Hamburg Police Department.

News 4 reached out to Lyft and they sent the following statement.

“Safety is fundamental to Lyft. What the rider described is unacceptable, and the driver’s access to Lyft has been permanently removed. We have been in contact with the rider and stand ready to assist law enforcement in every way we can.”