(WIVB) — Macy’s is looking to hire about 80,000 employees for the holiday season.

A busy shopping season is expected by company officials.

Roughly 30,000 of the jobs Macy’s is looking to fill are in fulfillment centers.

1,000 employees will help support the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and other holiday events.

Macy’s is hosting a national hiring event on October 24 at each of its stores, where on-site interviews will take place.