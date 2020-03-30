Coronavirus
Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  2
Live Now
More than 66,000 cases of coronavirus confirmed in NY Niagara County officials provide an update on local COVID-19 cases
Closings
There are currently 332 active closings. Click for more details.

Macy’s to furlough majority of its 130,000 workers

News
Posted: / Updated:

A cyclist passes Macy’s in Herald Square, Monday, March 23, 2020, in New York. Macy’s stores nationwide are closed due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s will furlough a majority of its 130,000 workers with its stores dark.

The company on Monday said it is transitioning to an ’’absolute minimum workforce” needed to maintain basic operations.

Online operations won’t be hit as hard.

Employees who are enrolled in health benefits will continue to receive coverage with the company covering 100% of the premium.

“We expect to bring colleagues back on a staggered basis as business resumes,“the company said.

Macy’s closed all of its stores this month, more than 500, as the coronavirus spread.

To survive, it has suspended its dividend, drawn down its line of credit, frozen hiring and spending, and canceled orders. Macy’s is now evaluating all financing options.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss