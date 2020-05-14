MadeToAid sewing masks for helpers across community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — CannonDesign has teamed up with several local organizations, like SUNY BUFFALO to create MadeToAid; a team of designers and volunteers, sewing masks for front line workers.

MadeToAid has already donated 1,800 masks to the helpers across our community.

Micahel Tunkey has been a designer for nearly 25 years. At the start of this pandemic, he and CannonDesign knew they wanted to help our frontline workers.

“ March 14 or March 15 we were hearing a lot of news on the need for more PPE and many architects frankly around the country, around the world were diving in,” said Tunkey.

CannonDesign, University at Buffalo and an incredible team of volunteers are sewing one-of-a-kind masks.

The masks are washable , reusable and adjustable.

UB’s digital fabrication group helped create 3D printed clips to eliminate the need for elastics or ties.

“It doesn’t look like a typical mask,” said Tunkey. “The first part of it is like a cotton mask, then it has stainless steel clips on either side that allows the healthcare workers to adjust it.” “It also makes it a little bit easier in healthcare environment for them to wash,” he said.

They’ve held 5 sewing drives , donating nearly 2,000 masks to Evergreen Health, Haven House, People Inc and the Buffalo VA.

Tunkey says its a growing and evolving effort. And the MadeToAid team is already looking to the future. “Could we help restaurants open up offices open up with this approach,” said Tunkey.

To help, head to the link below. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfFWccI7O3LLxfd8VNfPrf0DrFadldh3vQnFrPZY5R9kHs-ng/viewform?usp=sf_link

