Magic Hat Brewing Company is shifting all production to Genesee Brewing Company

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/AP) — Vermont’s loss is our gain. Magic Hat Brewing Company is shifting all production to Rochester.

The company announced Tuesday it could no longer keep multiple breweries open.

Production will shift to the Genesee Brewing Company, where some Magic Hat beers are already made.

Magic Hat is one of Vermont’s oldest craft breweries is moving to New York state.

Burlington-based Zero Gravity agreed agreed to take over the Vermont facility.

In a statement, FIFCO CEO Rich Andrews said the company’s ties to Burlington made this decision difficult.

All 43 Magic Hat employees will be considered for open positions within Zero Gravity, or receive severance should they leave FIFCO USA.