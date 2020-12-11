Mail carriers seeing double-digit increase in mail volume over last year

(WIVB)– Package deliveries are up because of the holidays and the pandemic and many postal workers are feeling the crunch.

The union representing letter carriers across Central New York says it’s seeing double-digit increases in the volume of mail right now, compared to last year.

One factor?

They’re taking care of more packages from people who feel safer shopping at home.

“Carriers love this time of year, albeit it’s very stressful and it’s stressful for a number of reasons. One, the volume is through the roof. Two, a lot of people are out of work, so as a carrier in an office with 10 or 12 other carriers, you might have two or three of them that aren’t there. Due to COVID, maybe they’ve been quarantined or maybe someone in their house needs to be home, so now we’re having to do double duty a lot.” Tom Dlugolenski, President, NALC Branch 134

That “double duty” can include both more deliveries during a regular shift, and longer hours to make sure all the packages arrive.