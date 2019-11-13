Make a Case for Kids: You can help fill pillowcases with toys to lift kids’ spirits

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Channel 4 is partnering up with Totally Buffalo to help lift kids’ spirits this holiday season. In about three weeks, we’re asking you to donate toys, that will go to kids staying at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The Founder of Totally Buffalo and Totally Buffalo’s Hope for the Holidays, Mary Friona-Celani, started a cause called, Make a Case for Kids. She knows first-hand what it’s like to spend an extended amount of time in the hospital with a child, and that’s why she wanted to help.

“Everything is sort of before Maria’s accident… and after Maria’s accident,” she said. “Sort of like we’re different.”

About 10 years ago, Friona-Celani spent six months in the hospital with her daughter, Maria. Maria almost lost her life, and then almost lost her leg, after a shooting accident when she was on a camping trip.

“You just want to spend all your time just thinking about your child, doing what you have to do to get better, talking to doctors, researching what’s going on,” Friona-Celani said. “You don’t want to have to worry about the other things.”

So Friona-Celani decided to help with those ‘other things.’ This holiday season, she came up with the idea of giving each child a pillowcase filled with toys, to put smiles on their faces, and to occupy them during their tough stays at the hospital. She’s hoping to fill 500 pillowcases for every single child who’s at Oishei Children’s Hospital this Christmas.

“Those gift bags are so expensive, and then you end up throwing them out or recycling them, but a pillowcase a child can keep forever.”

She posted about the cause on her Facebook page, Totally Buffalo, which has about 45,000 followers, and the donations have been streaming in from those who want to help. Roasanna Berardi saw that post and told Mary she was on board.

“One of our core values here at Berardi Immigration Law is to support our community,” she said.

Berardi started Berardi Immigration Law from her apartment 14 years ago, with just one client. She’s built up the business and is now committed to giving back.

“We’re trying to fill each pillowcase with $50-$75 worth of toys.”

They’re sponsoring an entire floor at the hospital, which equates to about 25 pillowcases filled with toys.

And here’s how you can help! On the morning of Giving Tuesday, December 3rd, we’re asking you to drop off new toys to any Spot Coffee location. There are already enough pillowcases, so we’re just asking you to donate toys. Channel 4 will also be live that day at the Spot Coffee on Main Street, in Williamsville. If you make a donation, Spot is offering you 15 percent off that day.