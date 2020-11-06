Make-A-Wish surprises 20-year-old from East Aurora with transformed truck

(WIVB) – A 20-year-old man in WNY who overcame tough battles early in his life has a big reason to smile.

Family and friends gathered outside Noah Zapata’s home in East Aurora on Thursday to reveal his tricked-out truck.

It includes a lift, a grill, a sound system, rims, and new tires.

Make-A-Wish WNY partnered with Sunbeam Service Experts to grant Zapata’s wish.

“Never in a thousand years would I have thought something like this would happen to me,” Zapata said.

Zapata has battled a critical heart condition for more than half his life.

He nearly died at ten years old when he suffered a heart attack in swim class.

The men who helped pull him out of the pool were there for the reveal when Zapata got the keys to his revamped truck.

At 20 years old, Zapata still suffers from critical side effects and receives lifesaving treatment in Rochester.

Outside of the hospital, he enjoys creating music and is studying to become a mechanic.