Make your own Martin House with this new model kit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – If you’ve ever wanted to experience building the Darwin Martin House, here’s your chance.

A model set of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed complex is now available for purchase. The kits were created by The Atom Brick, a company that has produced building sets of other famous Frank Lloyd Wright buildings.

Martin House docent David Johnston recently put one together.

“It’s something I’ve waited for for a very long time,” Johnston said. “No one had ever done one of the Martin House, which is a passion of mine- I was one of the first ones to get one, and the first ones to build one.”

Though the finished model is small, it’s extremely detailed, Johnston added.

“A lot of Wright’s concepts are in it,” Johnston said.

The kits are available for purchase in the Martin House museum shop or online here.

As with any purchase from the museum store or ticket purchase, the proceeds benefit the preservation and restoration of the Martin House.

If you’re interested in becoming a Martin House docent, click here.