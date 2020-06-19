Live Now
Makers of documentary “The Blackness Project” push to continue the conversation of race with new project

The makers of the local film called “The Blackness Project” are starting a new project. The Blackness Project — shares real-life stories from African Americans about hidden racism and what it’s like being black.

Now, they’re publishing the full uncut interviews online as a way to continue the conversation about race.

“We feel like it’s the perfect time for that. We have protesters and people who are fighting for black lives that we’ve never seen before, so we want to be able to continue that and continue the dialog,” said Peter Johnson, co-producer. “We’re calling it Black Fridays, where we release 10 unedited interviews and maybe of people who didn’t even make the film.”

The series continues over the next few weeks showing uncut interviews from several prominent figures. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-0r2CXaaRC48ww_tfG0DZg

