Making dollars out of scents: Buffalo man starts new natural car air freshener business amid pandemic

(WIVB) – As long as he can remember, Stephen Szortyka has been obsessed with scents and fragrances.

“My friends and family can attend that ever since I started driving, my car has always smelled good,” Szortyka.

The Buffalo resident wondered if there was a way to create a car air freshener without artificial ingredients, and he began researching it a couple of years ago.

Then the pandemic struck- a perfect time to do more research, and build out a brand, Buffalo Scents.

Buffalo Scents air fresheners are small pine wood disks, kiln dried and soaked in an blend of fragrant and essential oils.

The online shop offers both seasonal and year -round scents, with options like “cool citrus basil”, “autumn spice” and “spiced autumn wreath”.

All of the products are made locally and each order is made custom for the individual placing the order.

