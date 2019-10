The “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk/run is this Saturday at the Outer Harbor, 825 Fuhrmann Blvd.

The event supports the American Cancer Society.

Check in for the event is 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. The 5K run begins at 10 a.m. and the walk starts at 10:15 a.m.

Click here for more information or to donate.

According to a press release, last year 15,000 people participated in Buffalo, raising $450,000.