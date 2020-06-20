Malala Yousafzai graduates from Oxford University

(CBS NEWS) – Human rights activist Malala Yousafzai is celebrating the completion of her degree at the University of Oxford. Her graduation comes eight years after Yousafzai survived survived being shot by the Pakistani Taliban.

“Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford,” the 22-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate tweeted Thursday night. “I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep.”

Yousafzai shared a photo of herself covered in cake and confetti — a tradition for Oxford students on the last day of their exams called “trashing.” With universities closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, she marked the achievement with a small celebration at home with her family.

On Instagram Stories, she wrote that she is “currently unemployed” and asked for Netflix recommendations.

She has not specified what she plans for her future, but a career in politics is certainly an option. She has cited Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan’s first female prime minister, as one of her personal role models, and followed in her footsteps by earning the same degree from Oxford’s Lady Margaret Hall college.

Malala became an iconic figure in 2012 when she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman as she rode the bus to school — targeted for campaigning for girl’s education rights. At the time, she was writing an anonymous blog for BBC News about life in Pakistan under the Taliban.

She recovered at an intensive care unit in Birmingham, England, where she continued her education after her family relocated there permanently.

In 2014, at age 17, she became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for her education advocacy. She continues to advocate for girls’ education through her nonprofit, the Malala Fund.