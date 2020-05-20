Male Scholar-Athlete: Nick Masi

Nick Masi is crushing it in the classroom and on the track for Williamsville North high school.

“We are scholar-athletes, we go to school for academics and sports is in the mix. I think it’s important to stay with school work and make sure I am on top of that,” said Masi.

Nick helped his track team secure a school 4x200M record.

“Watching the record being broken at Penn State was pretty cool, it stood for 20 years since the 2001 season. To watch it go down made it a special trip with the boys and girls at Penn State,” said Will North’s track coach.



Breaking records in sports while obtaining a perfect ACT Score, which Nick holds.

“With sports and school work I just try to stay focused on what I am doing. I put my nose to the grindstone and work hard at it and when I do work hard I always see the results.”



Nick will be attending Brown University in the fall where he will study computer science. A true scholar-athlete that makes western New York proud.