Malone speaks out on reported resignation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–We heard today directly from Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone about reports that his resignation is coming soon.

The bishop denied those reports to a member of the Catholic Herald Newspaper reporting in Rome.

Malone is joining all the other bishops from New York at the Vatican for what’s known as Ad Limina, a pilgrimage of sorts bishops must take every five years to report directly to the Pope on the state of their diocese.

That meeting was supposed to happen today and had been scheduled since June of 2018 but it was pushed back to tomorrow in the 11th hour.

It’s not known whether the reports of Malone’s resignation caused the delay.

Chris Altieri, the Rome Bureau Chief for the Catholic Herald, was on his way to daily mass when he spotted Malone and Auxilliary Bishop Edward Grosz.

Here’s how he described the brief interaction, and what he said when I asked him why a newspaperman in Rome since the early 1990s, knew so much about the Buffalo Diocese.

“He said ‘Absolutely false’ and then he said ‘thanks very much. that’s the end of our conversation,” Altieri said. “This is a big story and it’s connected to Rome. The Catholic Herald was the first to report that the Congregation of Bishops had taken an interest in his diocese. We’ve been paying attention for awhile. And I think most people who follow Catholic news and the doings of the church have had their eyes on Buffalo for quite some time.”

A spokeswoman with the Buffalo Diocese confirmed the interaction between Malone and Altieri.

And she said Malone is set to return to Western New York later this week after wrapping up his duties in Rome tomorrow.

She also repeated the statement by the diocese in response to yesterday’s report that Malone’s resignation was imminent.

We checked in with that reporter today, and there have been no updates about the Malone story.