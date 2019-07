ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – A man accused of causing the death of a beloved Busch Gardens flamingo has died.

Joseph Corrao, 48, was killed June 5 when he was struck by a pickup truck while crossing a State Road 50 near his home in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Corraro died from his injuries as a result of the crash.

The truck driver was not injured and not cited. An investigation of the collision is underway.