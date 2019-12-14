Man accused of slapping Georgia news reporter on backside arrested

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man accused of slapping a news reporter on the rear during a live report in Georgia last weekend has been arrested.

Thomas Callaway is charged with sexual battery in connection to the incident at last Saturday’s bridge run in Savannah, in which he ran up behind WSAV’s Alex Bozarjian and slapped her on the backside during live coverage of the event.

He turned himself in Friday at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and has since been released on $1,300 bond.

In a brief e-mail Friday, Bozarjian’s attorney, Gloria Allred, said “Alex is looking forward to justice in this case.”

WSAV has issued the following statement regarding the arrest: