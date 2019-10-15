Man allegedly went to police station with a body in his car and told police he killed 4 people

Roseville, California (CBS NEWS) — A man went to a police station in California on Monday with a body in his car and told authorities he killed four people, CBS Sacramento reports.

Police said the suspect walked into the Mt. Shasta Police Department at 12:11 p.m. and reported he committed a homicide at his residence in Roseville, more than 200 miles away. Three victims were later found dead at the suspect’s apartment.

Some in the apartment complex were saying it was like a horror movie. They’re stunned multiple people lost their lives in what’s usually a quiet complex.

“Yeah that’s absolutely insane,” neighbor Eric McDermid said. “It’s starting to give me a panic attack now.”

A Roseville police spokesperson said the suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is in custody in Siskiyou County. Additionally, police said the suspect was known to the victims, whose names have also not been released.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the public.