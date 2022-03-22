CORTLANDT, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 22-year-old man is facing charges after punching a Trooper while he was being released to his family.

According to New York State Police, 22-year-old Bryan P. Illescas from Cortlandt was operating a 2008 Subaru Impreza on Lexington Avenue around 2:51 a.m. on March 20. Troopers reportedly pulled the car over for multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

During the stop, NYSP determined that Illescas was driving while intoxicated. He was arrested and processed at the State Police Cortlandt before being turned over to a family member.

While being released from custody, Illescas punched the Trooper in the face causing injury. As a result, he was placed under arrest again and processed for assaulting a police officer.

Illescas was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Assault in the Second degree. He was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Ragazzo of the Cortlandt town court and released on his own recognizance.