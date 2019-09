LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) —A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with a missing juvenile girl Saturday night.

Lewiston Police say Connor Landry of Canada was caught in Academy Park with the girl around 9:30 p.m after officers in the field of the Peach Festival received a report of a missing girl.

Investigators say they may have met online.

Landry was charged with a 2nd Degree Criminal Sex Act and is being held at the Niagara County Jail.