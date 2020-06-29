Man arrested attempting to smuggle more than 9000 pounds of marijuana into the U.S.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A 26-year-old man is in jail following an attempt to smuggle more than 9000 pounds of marijuana over the Peace Bridge.

Prabjot Nagra, a citizen of India, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute 1000 kilograms or more of marijuana and importation of marijuana into the United States.

Federal agents say Nagra tried to enter the United States just before midnight on June 25, driving a commercial truck with Ontario, Canada license plates.

During an inspection, Customs and Border Protection Officers recovered multiple packages of vacuum-sealed bags, which field-tested positive for marijuana. Approximately 8,320 packages of suspected marijuana weighing approximately 9,472 pounds were removed.

The drugs are valued at approximately $20,000,000. Officials say this is the largest marijuana seizure ever in the Western District, and one of the largest—if not the largest—ever at the northern border.

“For the third time in as many weeks, the diligence of Customs and Border Protection Officers has resulted in the seizure of literally tons of illegal controlled substances destined for our country,” stated U.S. Attorney Kennedy. “In just three weeks, CBP Officers have prevented thousands of pounds of illicit drugs, valued at nearly $30,000,000, from entering our country. We will remain vigilant to protect our border from those who seek to profit from the importation of these illegal substances, as they not only fuel the violent drug trafficking organizations who distribute them but jeopardize the health and well-being of those, including minors, who use them. Because the health, safety, and security of every American matters, so too do our borders.”

Nagra is being held pending a detention hearing on Wednesday, July 1. The charges he’s facing carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.