Man arrested for DWI following complaints of harassment by Chestnut Ridge Park visitors

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Orchard Park man has been charged with felony DWI after Erie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to complaints of a driver harassing visitors to Chestnut Ridge Park on Friday.

Jeffrey Courteau, 60, of Orchard Park, was stopped around 2:25 p.m. on Friday.

According to sheriff’s reports, he failed multiple standard sobriety tests and had a revoked license.

He was charged with felony DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and a traffic infraction and released with tickets.

