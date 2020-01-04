Man arrested for shooting at a sports bar

CARLTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State Troopers responded to reports of a disturbance and shots fired from a vehicle at Roadies Pizzeria and Sports Bar on Oak Orchard Road in the town of Carlton late Thursday night.

Deputies from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene around 11:30 p.m. and initiated a traffic stop of a suspect.

The driver of the vehicle, 52-year-old Scott A. Foley of Albion, NY, was taken into custody without incident.

Foley failed standard field sobriety tests. The weapon Foley used to fire at the restaurant, a Stag Arms rifle, was recovered on scene. None of the patrons at the restaurant was injured.

Foley was arraigned at the town of Carlton Court and remanded to Orleans County Jail on $100,000 cash, $200,000 bond.

The Orleans County District Attorney Office and Orleans County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this investigation.

An investigation is ongoing.