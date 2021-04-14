Man charged in deadly Maserati crash did not appear in court Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man charged in a deadly crash involving a Maserati in Buffalo did not appear in court Wednesday as was scheduled.

Antonio Brown is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

Prosecutors say he had a suspended license when he was driving the Maserati at high speed up Seneca Street back in 2019 when the Maserati crashed into another car.

Kristin Labruno and Anthony Twentyfive III were both killed.

Wednesday’s hearing for Brown was for a different charge, driving without a license.

Brown’s attorney Dan DuBois did appear briefly at court.

“It’s a tragic situation all the way around and because the case is still pending in state supreme court it would be unwise for me to discuss anything,” said DuBois.

Antonio Brown is scheduled to appear in court for driving without a license on April 22.