Man charged in series of vehicle-related incidents in Alden

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is facing charges following a number of vehicle-related incidents in the Town of Alden.

On Monday, Erie County Sheriff’s deputies say they received a complaint of a man inside someone else’s vehicle. The vehicle was parked in the caller’s driveway at the time.

While responding to this call, deputies say they received another call about an unattended pickup truck parked in an eastbound lane on Broadway. Deputies learned that it had been stolen from an address in Depew.

The truck was unlocked, with an open glove compartment and keys in the ignition. A deputy was able to secure the vehicle.

After learning the description of the man suspected to have been involved in the first incident, he was found about three miles away.

Elijah Rogers, 22, who was also involved in a third complaint, was seen near a dump truck while peering into a store.

Rogers, who has no permanent address, was taken into custody without incident.

He was then charged with trespassing, unauthorized use of a vehicle and a felony count of criminal possession of a stolen vehicle.

