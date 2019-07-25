Live Now
Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna

Man charged with aggravated DWI after crashing into barricade

News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Orchard Park had to shut down traffic after a driver hit a barricade.

It happened Wednesday during the Taste of Orchard Park on North Buffalo Rd.

Police say Michael Sanok was driving toward the festival at a high speed and ignored orders to stop.

He crashed into a large barricade after nearly hitting the police officer monitoring the intersection.

Sanok had a BAC of 0.21 percent, which is more than twice the legal limit for alcohol. He was charged with aggravated DWI and reckless driving.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss