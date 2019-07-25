Man charged with aggravated DWI after crashing into barricade

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Orchard Park had to shut down traffic after a driver hit a barricade.

It happened Wednesday during the Taste of Orchard Park on North Buffalo Rd.

Police say Michael Sanok was driving toward the festival at a high speed and ignored orders to stop.

He crashed into a large barricade after nearly hitting the police officer monitoring the intersection.

Sanok had a BAC of 0.21 percent, which is more than twice the legal limit for alcohol. He was charged with aggravated DWI and reckless driving.