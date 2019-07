DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been arrested after allegedly touching two minors inappropriately at Darien Lake.

Terrill Cunningham, 23, of Buffalo, was accused of touching what Sheriff’s deputies are calling “intimate body parts” of two children under the age of 14.

Police arrested him and a judge arraigned him just before Midnight. Cunningham faces charges of forcible touching, and first and second-degree sex abuse.

He’s being held on $2,500 bail, and will be back in court next week.