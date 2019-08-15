Man charged with strangling driver in vehicle with 1-year-old in back seat while on highway

BERGEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Monroe County man has been charged with strangling a driver.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says Chili resident Alan Price, 24, was involved in a domestic incident on I-490 in Bergen this past April.

During that time, authorities say Price strangled the driver of a vehicle while it was being driven on the highway.

While this was happening, the Sheriff’s Office says a one-year-old child was in the back seat of the vehicle.

An order of protection was in effect at the time.

Price was charged with strangulation, criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.