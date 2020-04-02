Man concerned border restrictions could create caregiver dilemma for father

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The coronavirus has impacted countless people across America, including several who haven’t even contracted the virus. Jiroh Nakajima’s family falls into that category.

Nakajima owns several properties in Buffalo. His parents live in Florida, and his wife, who is not an American citizen but does possess a visa, lives in Canada.

His 76-year-old father, who Nakajima says suffers from dementia, needs a caregiver. His mom, a retired health care professional, usually serves as that caregiver. However, on April 13th, she will begin an eight-week trip to New York City to assist in coronavirus efforts there.

“I’m here in Buffalo, and I work here,” Nakajima said. “I can’t be in Florida taking care of my father. So I had requested my wife see if she could come help.”

Here’s what concerns Nakajima: two weeks ago, the United States and Canada agreed to restrict travel across the border in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Only essential border crossings are allowed. So Nakajima doesn’t know what will happen when he picks up his wife in Canada next week Monday, and tries to bring her into the United States.

“Honestly, I don’t feel too confident,” Nakajima said. “To me, it’s just a coin flip.”

Aaron Bowker, a Supervisory Customs and Border Protection Officer in the Buffalo Field Office, said he couldn’t comment on specific cases. But he shared details regarding the guidelines for essential border travel.

“Essential travel could be, depending on the documentation provided, someone coming in to perform caretaking work,” Bowker said. “What is not essential is people coming to visit.”

Nakajima says he has notes from his father’s doctor indicating he needs the caregiver. But he won’t be 100 percent confident until his wife is on the United States side of the border.

“I believe that this is an emergency because my mom is going to New York City to help,” Nakajima said. “She’s going out there for eight weeks into the heart of it.

“My mom is leaving my dad to help others. Now, I need my wife to come help my father.”