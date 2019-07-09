Man convicted in 1983 murder of nine-year-old girl released from prison

A WNY man found guilty as a teenager in the murder of a nine-year-old girl has been released from prison on parole.

John Muggelberg was charged in 1983 with second degree murder in the strangling death of fourth-grader Sandra Olejniczak.

Olejniczak had left her home to go to a convenience store on North French Road on the day of her death. Her body was found in a drainage channel about a half mile away from her home.

Muggelberg was a 17-year-old student at Sweet Home High School at the time. In a News 4 report from 1983, he was described by high school staff as “quiet”, “a loner” and “not much of a problem”.

News reports from the time state that Muggelberg was charged after a key witness stepped forward and said they had seen him pulling a sled with a cardboard box on it into an industrial park. The witness said that Muggelberg appeared to be having some difficulty pulling the sled.

Muggelberg was sentenced to 25 years to life for the murder and went to prison in 1986.

He was eligible for parole in Dec. 2008 and petitioned at least five times before parole was granted.

According to the NYS Division of Parole, Muggelberg was released from Cayuga Correctional Facility on Monday.