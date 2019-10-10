Man convicted in 2002 murder of Niagara Falls teen released from prison

A man convicted in the 2002 murder of a teenager in Niagara Falls has been released from prison.

Kyle A. Cummings, 32, was released Thursday from Cayuga Correctional Facility after being granted parole in August.

Cummings pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2003 for his role in the death of 16-year-old Jennifer Bolender was stabbed, beaten and left to die.

Her body was found on a pedestrian bridge over the LaSalle Expressway.

Cummings’ brother Christopher Cummings and Daniel Pardee were also convicted in the murder. Kyle and Christopher were teens at the time and charged as adults.

Prosecutors said Pardee was the main killer and that he attacked Bolender on the pedestrian bridge when she refused his affection.