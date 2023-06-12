DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the day she was murdered, Nazeefa Tahir, 33, was home alone, preparing to host a birthday party for her child later in the day. This past Friday, the child’s father was convicted of killing her.

Tahir’s ex-husband, 40-year-old Sayed Nasir of Depew, was found guilty of murder and aggravated criminal contempt on Friday following the fatal November 2021 incident.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office says Nasir illegally entered Tahir’s home on North Creek Drive in Depew, violating an order of protection. There, prosecutors say he stabbed her numerous times.

“At the time of the crime, the defendant was on probation for a prior domestic violence-related conviction that involved his ex-wife,” the Erie County District Attorney’s office said. “As part of the sentence, a no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim, which remained in effect until October 2026.”

This wasn’t the first time Nasir illegally entered Tahir’s home. Prosecutors say police responded to the same home in May after a domestic incident was reported. At the time, they say Nasir became physical during an argument. The following October, he pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing, receiving three years of probation and being ordered to participate in a 26-week domestic violence program.

Jurors convicted Nasir of the felony murder and aggravated criminal contempt charges against him in roughly half an hour following a five-day trial. When he’s sentenced on August 7, Nasir could spend 25 years to life in prison. Currently, he’s being held without bail.