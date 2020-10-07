Man convicted of sexual enticement of minor faces 20 years in prison

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A former Williamsville resident is facing 20 years in prison for coercing an 11- year -old girl to have sex with him according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Sachin Aji Bhaskar, 24, of India, was convicted of sexual enticement of a minor Wednesday.

Bhaskar met the girl online. On August 11, 2018, he picked her up from her home in Buffalo and took her to an apartment where he was living in Williamsville.

When she returned home the following morning , her mother called the police after discovering what happened.

The sentencing is a result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Buffalo Police Department.

